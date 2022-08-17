Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mystery crater potentially caused by relative of dinosaur-killing asteroid

By Uisdean Nicholson, Associate Professor of Geoscience, Heriot-Watt University
Sean Gulick, Research Professor of Geoscience, University of Texas at Austin
Veronica Bray, Research Scientist, Lunar & Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona
The ocean floor is famously less explored than the surface of Mars. And when our team of scientists recently mapped the seabed, and ancient sediments beneath, we discovered what looks like an asteroid impact crater.

Intriguingly, the crater, named “Nadir” after the nearby volcano Nadir Seamount, is of the same age as the Chicxulub impact caused by a huge asteroid at the end of the Cretaceous period, around 66 million years ago, which…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


