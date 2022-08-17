Mystery crater potentially caused by relative of dinosaur-killing asteroid
By Uisdean Nicholson, Associate Professor of Geoscience, Heriot-Watt University
Sean Gulick, Research Professor of Geoscience, University of Texas at Austin
Veronica Bray, Research Scientist, Lunar & Planetary Laboratory, University of Arizona
The ocean floor is famously less explored than the surface of Mars. And when our team of scientists recently mapped the seabed, and ancient sediments beneath, we discovered what looks like an asteroid impact crater.
Intriguingly, the crater, named “Nadir” after the nearby volcano Nadir Seamount, is of the same age as the Chicxulub impact caused by a huge asteroid at the end of the Cretaceous period, around 66 million years ago, which…
© The Conversation
