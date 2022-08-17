#EmptyOldTrafford: why Manchester United's attempt to recruit global fans may be backfiring
By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Digital Business, University of Stirling
Alex Fenton, Head of Centre for Professional and Economic Development, University of Chester
Simon Chadwick, Global Professor of Sport | Director of Eurasian Sport, EM Lyon
Social media calls for a boycott of the club’s upcoming match against Liverpool seem to mostly becoming from outside the UK.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 17, 2022