Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: UN Human Rights Council Should Renew Experts’ Mandate

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Members of Venezuela's Special Action Forces (FAES) carry out a security operation in Caracas, on April 1, 2019. © 2019 Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should renew the mandate of its Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, 125 national and international organizations working on Venezuela said today. The Mission, established in 2019 to investigate systematic human rights violations in Venezuela, has played a key role in pushing for accountability for serious crimes in the country and ensuring…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ In Brazil and India we are seeing an increase in tensions between platforms and states
~ What is a fatwa? A religious studies professor explains
~ Why it's not safe to shower during a thunderstorm
~ A lucrative new African football league is coming: the pros and cons
~ Angola's 2022 election: an unfair contest the ruling MPLA is sure to win
~ Academic freedom and democracy in African countries: the first study to track the connection
~ How politics has subverted conservation efforts to protect Kenya’s Mau Forest
~ Salman Rushdie: where to start with this pioneering and controversial author
~ COVID vaccine: how the new 'bivalent' booster will target omicron
~ How England plans to cut back 'low value’ degrees so it can reap more student loan repayments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter