Human Rights Observatory

Rising sea levels in Bangladesh are driving women to take the pill to stop menstruating

By Rezwan
Many girls and women in the coastal areas of Bangladesh who don't have access to fresh water are taking birth control pills, often stolen from married women to stop their periods.


