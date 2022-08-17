Tolerance.ca
Parliament must act to ensure Australia never has 'secret ministers' again

By Luke Beck, Professor of Constitutional Law, Monash University
It was revealed this week that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison was secretly appointed in 2020 and 2021 by Governor-General David Hurley as a minister in the health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs portfolios.

The cabinet didn’t know, the parliament didn’t know, and the public didn’t know about these appointments. So far, it appears Morrison only exercised his secret ministerial powers in the resources portfolio.

Read complete article

