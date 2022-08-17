Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A researcher asked COVID anti-vaxxers how they avoid Facebook moderation. Here's what they found

By Damilola Ayeni, PhD Candidate, Swinburne University of Technology
Belinda Barnet, Senior Lecturer in Media and Communications, Swinburne University of Technology
Diana Bossio, Associate Professor, Media and Communications, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
How are social media platforms managing vaccine misinformation at this stage in the pandemic?

Anti-vaccine sentiment has been building since 2020, and hasn’t gone anywhere. In fact, it will have intensified following the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for some babies and children under five, and the recommendation for a fourth booster shot for people over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Taiwan withdraws from hosting WorldPride 2025 over naming controversy
~ Women running in cities made for men: ending abuse and violence is a marathon effort
~ 5 drugs that changed the world (and what went wrong)
~ Sri Lanka: Economic Crisis Puts Rights in Peril
~ Wildlife recovery spending after Australia's last megafires was one-thirteenth the $2.7 billion needed
~ Costco will change the way New Zealanders shop: 4 expert tips for getting the most out of a bulk buy
~ Activist in Cameroon Detained Again
~ Explainer: the complex question of Taiwanese independence
~ Scientists are turning data into sound to listen to the whispers of the universe (and more)
~ Jekyll and Hyde: a tale of doubles, disguises, and our warring desires
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter