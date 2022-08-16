Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Training cardio and weights during the same workout probably won’t hurt your ‘gains’ – here’s why

By Jack McNamara, Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Science, University of East London
Share this article
In the past, getting in shape was synonymous with strapping on a pair of trainers and going for a run. But these days, people who want to get fit are more likely to be told to try lifting weights.

In fact, cardio has become a somewhat maligned form of exercise in some circles, with much debate about it online. Not only are people arguing about whether you should do cardio during the same training session that you lift weights, some even argue you shouldn’t do it at all (lest you ruin those hard-earned “gains”).

The answer to this question isn’t entirely straightforward…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Man overboard! Carnival celebrations turn sour for Grenadian athletic hero, sparking controversy
~ Wellness vapes: what you need to know about vaping vitamins and other supplements
~ Does entitlement make you more likely to cheat? New research challenges popular psychology idea
~ Integrated education in Northern Ireland: why progress is slow despite support
~ Operation Condor: why victims of the oppression that swept 1970s South America are still fighting for justice
~ Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your employer
~ Procrastinating is linked to health and career problems – but there are things you can do to stop
~ The Capitol Hill riots expose the problem of identifying insider threats
~ What William Ruto's presidency would mean for Kenya's economy
~ Tourism and the metaverse: towards widespread use of virtual travel?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter