Human Rights Observatory

Procrastinating is linked to health and career problems – but there are things you can do to stop

By Fuschia Sirois, Professor in Social & Health Psychology, Durham University
Do you ever beat yourself up for procrastinating? You might be composing that message to a friend who you have to let down, or writing a big report for school or work, and doing your best to avoid it but deep down knowing you should just get on with it.

Unfortunately, telling yourself off won’t stop you procrastinating again. In fact, it’s one of the worst things you can do. This matters because, as my research shows, procrastination isn’t just a time-sapper but is actually linked to real problems.

