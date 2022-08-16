Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What William Ruto's presidency would mean for Kenya's economy

By Kathleen Klaus, Assistant Professor, University of San Francisco
Oscar Gakuo Mwangi, Associate Professor, Political Science, National University of Lesotho
XN Iraki, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s 2022 presidential election. The close results have been queried, raising the risk of a prolonged political transition. But, if cleared, Ruto is set to inherit an economy that’s not in great shape. For example, unemployment is running high, a fact that fuelled the youth resentment against the government of outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenya’s economy generates less…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


