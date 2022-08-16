Next US energy boom could be wind power in the Gulf of Mexico
By Michael E. Webber, Josey Centennial Professor of Energy Resources, University of Texas at Austin
Hugh Daigle, Associate Professor of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering, University of Texas at Austin
The US is a latecomer to offshore wind development, but President Biden has set big goals for expanding it. The Gulf of Mexico has good conditions and a large offshore energy industry.
- Tuesday, August 16, 2022