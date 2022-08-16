Tolerance.ca
South Africa's Marikana 10 years on: survey shows knowledge of massacre is low

By Benjamin Roberts, Acting Strategic Lead: Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division, and Coordinator of the South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS), Human Sciences Research Council
Jare Struwig, Chief Research Manager, Human Sciences Research Council
Steven Gordon, Senior Research Specialist., Human Sciences Research Council
To explore the patterns of collective memory in South Africa after nearly three decades of democracy, we set out to establish how much of the country’s recent history people in the country still remember.

Close to 3,000 people over the age of 15 responded to the annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey (2021) by the Human Sciences Research Council. The nationally representative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


