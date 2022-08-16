Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's proposed fracking regulations should do more to protect groundwater

By Surina Esterhuyse, Senior Lecturer Centre for Environmental Management, University of the Free State
South Africa is extremely water scarce, and water supply will become more challenging in the future. The population and economy are growing, increasing demand. Rainfall is variable and more extreme and prolonged droughts are expected because of climate change. More than 80% of South Africa’s available surface water resources are already allocated…The Conversation


