Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Influential oil company scenarios for combating climate change don't actually meet the Paris Agreement goals, our new analysis shows

By Robert Brecha, Professor of Sustainability, University of Dayton
Gaurav Ganti, Ph.D. Student in Geography, Humboldt University of Berlin
Several major oil companies, including BP and Shell, periodically publish scenarios forecasting the future of the energy sector. In recent years, they have added visions for how climate change might be addressed, including scenarios that they claim are consistent with the international Paris climate agreement.

These scenarios are hugely influential. They are used by companies making investment decisions and, importantly, by policymakers as a basis for their decisions.

But are…The Conversation


