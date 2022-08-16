Influential oil company scenarios for combating climate change don't actually meet the Paris Agreement goals, our new analysis shows
By Robert Brecha, Professor of Sustainability, University of Dayton
Gaurav Ganti, Ph.D. Student in Geography, Humboldt University of Berlin
Several major oil companies, including BP and Shell, periodically publish scenarios forecasting the future of the energy sector. In recent years, they have added visions for how climate change might be addressed, including scenarios that they claim are consistent with the international Paris climate agreement.
These scenarios are hugely influential. They are used by companies making investment decisions and, importantly, by policymakers as a basis for their decisions.
But are…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 16, 2022