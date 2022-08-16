Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Salman Rushdie attack: the legacy of the decades-old fatwa on the author, explained

By Parveen Akhtar, Senior Lecturer: Politics, History and International Relations, Aston University
Share this article
In 1989, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini, who led the Islamic revolution in Iran ten years earlier, issued a fatwa – a religious edict – calling for the death of author Salman Rushdie. More than three decades later, at a literary event in New York state, a man who was not yet born when the fatwa was decreed is accused of stabbing the author.

The bounty on Rushdie’s head never went away, though the Iranian government did temporarily retreat from it in 1998. Still, 33 years have passed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Next US energy boom could be wind power in the Gulf of Mexico
~ State Capture eroded institutions in South Africa. How the revenue service is rebuilding itself
~ South Africa's Marikana 10 years on: survey shows knowledge of massacre is low
~ Nigeria's breadmakers have been on strike: the head of their association explains why
~ The key to treating TB may be in a common carbohydrate. What we know so far
~ South Africa's proposed fracking regulations should do more to protect groundwater
~ Mobile app offers new learning tools for anatomy students. But tech isn't a silver bullet
~ People with intellectual disability have a right to sexuality – but their families have concerns
~ Influential oil company scenarios for combating climate change don't actually meet the Paris Agreement goals, our new analysis shows
~ Drought: five ways to stop heavy rains washing away parched soil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter