Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is modern Macedonian music popular in neighboring Serbia?

By Vasil Buraliev
Share this article
Though media in Serbia prefer traditional Macedonian folk music to modern takes, one Macedonian DJ based in Novi Sad is working on introducing modern Macedonian tunes to a Serbian audience.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Word from The Hill: On Scott Morrison's bizarre power grab
~ Activists and artists in Thailand commemorate Myanmar's 8888 uprising
~ One year into Taliban control, Afghans face poverty and repression. Australia cannot turn a blind eye
~ People with intellectual disability can be parents and caregivers too – but the NDIS doesn't support them
~ Wildlife recovery spending after Australia's last megafires was 13 times less than the $2.7 billion needed
~ Angola: Unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and hunger set election tone
~ Israel: Free French-Palestinian Rights Worker
~ Ukraine: Unlawful Russian Attacks in Kharkiv
~ Thailand: Officials Indicted for Karen Activist’s Murder
~ PNG elections show there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter