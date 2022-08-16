Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: On Scott Morrison's bizarre power grab

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this podcast, politics editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss this week’s revelations that former prime minster Scott Morrison had himself secretly sworn into five different portfolios. They talk about the criticisms some are making of Governor-General David Hurley for his role, and the political fallout which has seen one Liberal frontbencher, Karen Andrews, saying Morrison should leave…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is modern Macedonian music popular in neighboring Serbia?
~ Activists and artists in Thailand commemorate Myanmar's 8888 uprising
~ One year into Taliban control, Afghans face poverty and repression. Australia cannot turn a blind eye
~ People with intellectual disability can be parents and caregivers too – but the NDIS doesn't support them
~ Wildlife recovery spending after Australia's last megafires was 13 times less than the $2.7 billion needed
~ Angola: Unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and hunger set election tone
~ Israel: Free French-Palestinian Rights Worker
~ Ukraine: Unlawful Russian Attacks in Kharkiv
~ Thailand: Officials Indicted for Karen Activist’s Murder
~ PNG elections show there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter