Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scott Morrison made himself treasurer days before the 2021 budget

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison installed himself in five portfolios – including treasury – just days before the May 2021 budget.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Activists and artists in Thailand commemorate Myanmar's 8888 uprising
~ One year into Taliban control, Afghans face poverty and repression. Australia cannot turn a blind eye
~ People with intellectual disability can be parents and caregivers too – but the NDIS doesn't support them
~ Wildlife recovery spending after Australia's last megafires was 13 times less than the $2.7 billion needed
~ Angola: Unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and hunger set election tone
~ Israel: Free French-Palestinian Rights Worker
~ Ukraine: Unlawful Russian Attacks in Kharkiv
~ Thailand: Officials Indicted for Karen Activist’s Murder
~ PNG elections show there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation
~ NDIS fraud reports reveal the scheme's weakest points
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter