Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals

By Ryan Heneghan, Lecturer in Mathematical Ecology, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
Nuclear war would trigger a global food crisis lasting at least a decade, in which hundreds of millions or more would be likely to starve.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tavistock Clinic fallout: what the courts would consider in litigation by former patients
~ PNG elections show that there is still a long way to go to stamp out violence and ensure proper representation
~ The finale of _Better Call Saul_: A psychologist explains how Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman
~ Why doesn't Canada let schools provide child care?
~ The rise of ‘Dr. Google’: The risks of self-diagnosis and searching symptoms online
~ Kenya declares William Ruto as its new president in an election drama that's far from over
~ One Health: why we need to combine disease surveillance and climate modelling to preempt future pandemics
~ The book that changed me: Hilda Lewis' The Gentle Falcon, a vivid, touching tale of the court of a medieval child queen
~ How to help your child write a speech (without doing it for them)
~ In a year of sporting mega-events, the Brisbane Olympics can learn a lot from the ones that fail their host cities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter