Human Rights Observatory

Is fake meat healthy? And what's actually in it?

By Katherine Livingstone, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
Laura Marchese, PhD Student at the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
The popularity of plant-based proteins, or “fake meat”, has increased in recent years as consumers look to eat fewer animal products. In fact, plant-based protein is projected to be a A$3 billion opportunity for Australia by 2030.

Many consumers believe these fake meats are better for their health, as well as better for the environment, but is that right?

Read more: 4…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


