Human Rights Observatory

Biden Calls on Syria to Return Journalist 'Disappeared' a Decade Ago

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria for ten years, speak during a press conference at the Press Club in Beirut, Lebanon, December 4, 2018. © 2022 AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File American journalist Austin Tice went missing in Damascus, Syria, 10 years ago this week. Last week, US President Joe Biden declared that the US knows “with certainty” that Tice has been held by the Syrian government. “I am calling on Syria to end this and help us bring him home,” Biden said in a statement.  Tice, who was covering the conflict in Syria…


