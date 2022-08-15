Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How to tackle the UK cost of living crisis – four economists have their say

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Adi Imsirovic, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, University of Surrey
Morten O. Ravn, Professor of Economics at University College London, UCL
Shampa Roy-Mukherjee, Associate Professor in Economics, University of East London
UK inflation, already at 40-year highs, could pass 13% in October, according to Bank of England forecasts. While wages have not kept pace with inflation, much of the expected squeeze on households and businesses is down to rising energy…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


