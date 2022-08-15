Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: masks and free tests may not curb omicron spread – here's what we should focus on instead

By Tim Colbourn, Professor of Global Health Systems, Epidemiology and Evaluation, UCL
Share this article
As we face continued waves of COVID-19, there have been various calls for the reintroduction of measures like mask mandates and free tests in the UK. But how much of a difference would these sorts of interventions actually make on COVID spread in the omicron era?

Let’s take a look at UK and global data to get an idea. It’s important to focus on 2022, as this data captures the period during which the rapidly spreading omicron variants have been circulating.

Data from the UK’s Office…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Biden Calls on Syria to Return Journalist 'Disappeared' a Decade Ago
~ Respect the Right to Vote in Brazil
~ Britain's energy price cap was never designed to keep your gas and electricity affordable
~ How to finance marine conservation without harming local communities
~ How displaced Syrians effectively navigated 'border frictions' in Lebanon and Turkey
~ How to tackle the UK cost of living crisis – four economists have their say
~ Tavistock Clinic fallout: what the courts would consider in a litigation by former patients
~ Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak want to crack down on migration – an expert reviews their plans
~ You don't have to be a spy to violate the Espionage Act – and other crucial facts about the law Trump may have broken
~ Multigenerational living: A strategy to cope with unaffordable housing?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter