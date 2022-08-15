Tolerance.ca
Tunisia: Drop all charges against journalist Salah Attia

By Amnesty International
The Tunisian authorities should immediately drop all charges against Salah Attia, a detained journalist who is on trial before a military court in connection with public remarks he made about President Kais Saied and the armed forces, Amnesty International said today. Attia's next trial hearing is on 16 August. Attia has now been detained for […]


© Amnesty International -


