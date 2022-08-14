Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The COVID lab leak theory is dead. Here's how we know the virus came from a Wuhan market

By Edward C Holmes, ARC Australian Laureate Fellow and Professor, University of Sydney
Share this article
For the lab leak theory to be true, SARS-CoV-2 must have been present in the Wuhan Institute of Virology before the pandemic started. But there’s not a single piece of data suggesting this.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tall timber buildings are exciting, but to shrink construction's carbon footprint we need to focus on the less sexy 'middle'
~ Nathan Fielder's new comedy The Rehearsal will be familiar to anyone with autism
~ 'Life hates surprises': can an ambitious theory unify biology, neuroscience and psychology?
~ Jess Ho's 'unflinching' hospitality memoir is a Cantonese-Australian Kitchen Confidential
~ Australia wasn't always supportive of India becoming independent. But 75 years on, relations have thawed
~ How Salman Rushdie has been a scapegoat for complex historical differences
~ Business calls for 'catch up' migration, as participants position ahead of Albanese's jobs summit
~ Street performers in Montréal are being displaced and excluded
~ The Taliban shifts tactics in its determination to control and oppress women
~ Canada's disappearing 'average farmer' means one-size-fits-all policies no longer work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter