You can’t be what you can’t see: the benefits for and the pressures on First Nations sportswomen
By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Hazel Maxwell, Senior Lecturer, University of Tasmania
Robyn Newitt, Lecturer, Criminology, Western Sydney University
Sonya Pearce, Casual academic, University of Sydney, University of Technology Sydney
This year’s Commonwealth games boasted a record number of First Nations athletes, a lot of them women. While positive, the history of the Games and potential for burn-out for athletes is very real.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 11, 2022