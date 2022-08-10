'Let it rip': Barangaroo, a masterclass in planning as deal-making
By Dallas Rogers, Head of Urbanism and Associate Professor of Urban Studies, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Cameron Logan, Associate Professor, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
Chris Gibson, Professor of Geography, University of Wollongong
Crystal Legacy, Associate Professor of Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
A bid to amend plans for the final stage of the Barangaroo project would once again favour developers’ interests over the public interest. It shows how badly the planning process has been undermined.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 10, 2022