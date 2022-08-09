Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China-US tensions: how global trade began splitting into two blocs

By ManMohan S Sodhi, Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management, City, University of London
Christopher S. Tang, Professor of Supply Chain Management, University of California, Los Angeles
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has elicited a strong response from China: three days of simulated attack on Taiwan with further drills announced, plus a withdrawal from critical ongoing conversations with the US on climate change and the military.

This strong reaction was predictable. President Xi


© The Conversation -


