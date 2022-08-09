Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Once the fish factories and ‘kidneys’ of colder seas, Australia’s decimated shellfish reefs are coming back

By Dominic McAfee, Postdoctoral researcher, marine ecology, University of Adelaide
Chris Gillies, Adjunct Associate Professor in marine ecology, James Cook University
Christine Crawford, Senior research fellow in marine biology, University of Tasmania
Ian McLeod, Professorial Research Fellow in Marine Biology, James Cook University
Sean Connell, Professor, Program Director of Stretton Institute, Program Director of Environment Insitute, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Only 200 years ago, Australian waters were full of oyster and shellfish reefs. Then they collapsed. Now large scale restoration efforts are underway.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bangladesh government instructs TV channels not to use the word ‘Indigenous’ when referring to ethnic tribes
~ Monkeypox can be transmitted to babies during and after pregnancy. We should be watchful but not alarmed
~ Today's Google outage was brief but disconcerting
~ Mali: Rights Reforms Crucial for Civilian Rule
~ Brazil: Indigenous Rights Under Serious Threat
~ Sri Lanka: New President Should Chart Path Upholding Rights
~ Explainer: how neoliberalism became an insult in Australian politics
~ Indigenous people with disabilities face racism and ableism. What's needed is action not another report
~ Pop icon Olivia Newton-John was the rare performer whose career flourished through different phases
~ Australia has been crying out for a national housing plan, and new council is a big step towards having one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter