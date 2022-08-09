Once the fish factories and ‘kidneys’ of colder seas, Australia’s decimated shellfish reefs are coming back
By Dominic McAfee, Postdoctoral researcher, marine ecology, University of Adelaide
Chris Gillies, Adjunct Associate Professor in marine ecology, James Cook University
Christine Crawford, Senior research fellow in marine biology, University of Tasmania
Ian McLeod, Professorial Research Fellow in Marine Biology, James Cook University
Sean Connell, Professor, Program Director of Stretton Institute, Program Director of Environment Insitute, University of Adelaide
Only 200 years ago, Australian waters were full of oyster and shellfish reefs. Then they collapsed. Now large scale restoration efforts are underway.
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 8, 2022