Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Today's Google outage was brief but disconcerting

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
Earlier today, reports began emerging Google was down.



While it has since returned, it once again highlights our dependence on technology service providers and shows how reliant many people are on a single operator for daily functions.

There are few things we completely rely upon in our modern lives, but for many people, Google is one.

Its brief disappearance from the internet felt, for many, like an almost-apocalyptic moment – underscoring how deeply “googling” has been integrated into our lives.



As I


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bangladesh government instructs TV channels not to use the word ‘Indigenous’ when referring to ethnic tribes
~ Monkeypox can be transmitted to babies during and after pregnancy. We should be watchful but not alarmed
~ Mali: Rights Reforms Crucial for Civilian Rule
~ Brazil: Indigenous Rights Under Serious Threat
~ Sri Lanka: New President Should Chart Path Upholding Rights
~ Explainer: how neoliberalism became an insult in Australian politics
~ Indigenous people with disabilities face racism and ableism. What's needed is action not another report
~ Pop icon Olivia Newton-John was the rare performer whose career flourished through different phases
~ Australia has been crying out for a national housing plan, and new council is a big step towards having one
~ Once the fish factories and ‘kidneys’ of colder seas, Australia’s decimated shellfish reefs are coming back
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter