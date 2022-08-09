Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Rights Reforms Crucial for Civilian Rule

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Leaders attend ECOWAS summit to discuss transitional roadmap for Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, in Accra, Ghana, July 3, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko (Nairobi) Mali’s authorities should act to uphold fundamental freedoms and the rule of law during the new two-year timetable for transitioning to civilian rule, Human Rights Watch said today. They should promote respect for freedom of expression and the media, ensure due process rights for criminal suspects, and end torture and enforced disappearances. On July 3, 2022, the regional Economic Community of West…


© Human Rights Watch -


