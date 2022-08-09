Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: New President Should Chart Path Upholding Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe, Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 3, 2022. © AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (New York) – Sri Lanka’s new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, should ensure that his administration adopts measures to protect the basic rights of all Sri Lankans, Human Rights Watch said in a letter published today outlining key human rights concerns. Wickremesinghe was sworn in as president on July 21, 2022, after then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down after months of widespread protests against economic mismanagement and corruption. Sri Lanka is…


© Human Rights Watch -


