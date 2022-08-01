Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Detainees tortured to crush opposition to coup

By Amnesty International
Beatings, gender-based violence and arbitrary arrests documented Myanmar must immediately free all those unjustly detained Profound psychological trauma experienced upon release Authorities in Myanmar’s prisons and interrogation centres routinely subject people detained for resisting the 2021 military coup to torture and other cruel or degrading treatment, Amnesty International said today in a new briefing, more […] The post Myanmar: Detainees tortured to crush opposition to coup appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


