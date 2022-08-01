Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Australia recapture the spirit of middle power diplomacy?

By Vu Lam, Visiting Fellow in International Relations, Australian National University
Share this article
Australia faces many global and regional challenges – the human and economic toll of the pandemic, the rippling effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, troubled relations with Pacific Island countries. But the most consequential of all is US–China rivalry. With the not-so-peaceful rise of China and the waning of American supremacy, Australia has been walking a tightrope, and for the past couple of years the balancing act has not been entirely successful.

The change of government is a good time to discuss Australia’s top foreign policy priorities and how to deal with them. Revisiting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bill Russell's legacy of NBA championships and cerebral fight for equal rights
~ Susan Varga's Hard Joy explores the possibilities and limits of memoir
~ D Harding and Kate Harding: two artists exploring connections between mother and child, and the culture that forged them
~ Meteors seem to be raining down on New Zealand, but why are some bright green?
~ Women are turning the tide on climate policy worldwide, and may launch a new era for Australia
~ As another elite boys' school goes co-ed, are single-sex schools becoming an endangered species?
~ What allegations of Alzheimer's research fraud mean for patients
~ The story behind 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' iconic interracial kiss
~ USA: NYPD ordered to hand over documents detailing surveillance of Black Lives Matter protests following lawsuit
~ Five historical summer drinks to keep you cool
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter