Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Living with COVID: how treating masks like umbrellas could help us weather future pandemic threats

By Simon Nicholas Williams, Lecturer in Psychology, Swansea University
Share this article
Thankfully, the UK now looks to be past the peak of both the recent heatwave and the latest COVID wave. But there will be more of both – and in future, we might think about how we protect ourselves from COVID in the same way we protect ourselves from the weather.

An umbrella is a useful analogy. If we look out the window or check the weather forecast and see rain, we would probably take an umbrella out with us. Similarly, if COVID cases…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Five historical summer drinks to keep you cool
~ Boris Johnson is a bit like Churchill – but not in the ways he might want
~ Penguins adapt their voices to sound like their companions - new study
~ The tongue: how one of the body's most sensitive organs is helping blind people 'see'
~ Houseplants don’t just look nice – they can also give your mental health a boost
~ Armed militias in Brazil hold enormous sway over fate of Amazon – and the global climate
~ As tech giants face a financial downturn, some new players are focusing on people over profit
~ New research reveals that wildfires can influence El Niño
~ Wagatha Christie: what the judgment said, and what it means for future libel litigants
~ Inflation is spiking around the world – not just in the United States
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter