New research reveals that wildfires can influence El Niño
By Apostolos Voulgarakis, AXA Chair in Wildfires and Climate Director, Laboratory of Atmospheric Environment & Climate Change, Technical University of Crete
Matthew Kasoar, Research Associate at the Leverhulme Centre for Wildfires, Environment and Society, Imperial College London
Wildfires are intensifying, yet they’re one of the most poorly understood phenomena on Earth. New research shows that they can disturb both regional and global climate.
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 1st 2022