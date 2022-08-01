Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Solar is the cheapest power, and a literal light-bulb moment showed us we can cut costs and emissions even further

By Bruno Vicari Stefani, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Solar Technologies, CSIRO
Brett Hallam, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
Matthew Wright, Postdoctoral Researcher in Photovoltaic Engineering, University of Oxford
Until now, a more expensive type of silicon was used to produce the highest-efficiency solar panels. Now there’s a way to use cheaper raw materials, cutting the cost of solar power for everyone.The Conversation


