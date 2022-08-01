Solar is the cheapest power, and a literal light-bulb moment showed us we can cut costs and emissions even further
By Bruno Vicari Stefani, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Solar Technologies, CSIRO
Brett Hallam, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
Matthew Wright, Postdoctoral Researcher in Photovoltaic Engineering, University of Oxford
Until now, a more expensive type of silicon was used to produce the highest-efficiency solar panels. Now there’s a way to use cheaper raw materials, cutting the cost of solar power for everyone.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 31, 2022