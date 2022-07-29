Four ways Brexit and the loss of free movement have made life harder for mixed British-European families
By Michaela Benson, Professor in Public Sociology, Lancaster University
Elena Zambelli, Senior research associate, Lancaster University
Nando Sigona, Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement and Director of the Institute for Research into Superdiversity, University of Birmingham
Brexit and the end of free movement between the UK and the EU has had notable consequences for family life, particularly for mixed British-European families whether they are living in the UK or Europe. Family members who before Brexit held common status as EU citizens now find they have different statuses and rights, both in the places they live and when it comes to mobility between locations.
We recently conducted a survey of British citizens living in the EU and
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 29, 2022