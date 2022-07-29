Perfectly imperfect: the discovery of the second-largest pink diamond has left the world in awe. What gives diamonds their colour?
By Luc Doucet, Research Fellow at the Earth Dynamics Research Group, member of TIGeR, Curtin University
Denis Fougerouse, Research Fellow, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences and The Institute for Geoscience Research (TIGeR), Curtin University
Hugo Olierook, Research Fellow in Geology, Curtin University
Geology experts explain why coloured diamonds are so much rarer than clear ones – and why the newly discovered Lulo Rose might become the most expensive diamond in history.
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 29, 2022