Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Perfectly imperfect: the discovery of the second-largest pink diamond has left the world in awe. What gives diamonds their colour?

By Luc Doucet, Research Fellow at the Earth Dynamics Research Group, member of TIGeR, Curtin University
Denis Fougerouse, Research Fellow, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences and The Institute for Geoscience Research (TIGeR), Curtin University
Hugo Olierook, Research Fellow in Geology, Curtin University
Share this article
Geology experts explain why coloured diamonds are so much rarer than clear ones – and why the newly discovered Lulo Rose might become the most expensive diamond in history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Four ways Brexit and the loss of free movement have made life harder for mixed British-European families
~ Climate change: why we can't rely on regrowing coastal habitats to offset carbon emissions
~ Drug misuse and suicidal behaviour more common on the anniversary of a parent's death – new research
~ Turkish football fans chant ‘Vladimir Putin’ during match against Kyiv
~ VIDEO: the state of the economy, the Indigenous 'Voice' and whether the first parliamentary week saw better standards
~ As Myanmar suffers, the military junta is desperate, isolated and running out of options
~ The Manly pride jersey furore is not as simple as a choice between inclusivity and homophobia
~ All roads led back to Ramsay Street for a cul-de-sac of memory and nostalgia: a fitting Neighbours finale
~ Greening the greyfields: how to renew our suburbs for more liveable, net-zero cities
~ Few Australians have the right to work from home, even after COVID. Here's how that could change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter