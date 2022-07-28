Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rather than threaten jobs, artificial intelligence should collaborate with human writers

By Dongwook Yoon, Assistant Professor, Computer Science, University of British Columbia
Share this article
Artificial intelligence can generate text much quicker and cheaper than professional human writers. Soon, AI will have the capacity to produce text that is indistinguishable from a human writer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mexico: new research shows the historic link between opening schools and falling murder rates
~ Maintaining friendships after a dementia diagnosis can spur feelings of joy and self-worth
~ Is the US in a recession? Well, that depends on whom you ask – and what measure they use
~ People stationed in Antarctica menstruate too – and it's a struggle. Here's how we can support them
~ Not waving, drowning: why keeping warming under 1.5℃ is a life-or-death matter for tidal marshes
~ Friday essay: ambition, our least liked virtue?
~ Protecting 30% of Australia's land and sea by 2030 sounds great - but it's not what it seems
~ 4 in 10 nursing homes have a COVID outbreak and the death rate is high. What's going wrong?
~ 'It's kind of suffocating': queer young Australians speak about how they feel at school and what they think of politicians
~ Are Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats a bluff? In a word – probably
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter