Protecting 30% of Australia's land and sea by 2030 sounds great - but it's not what it seems
By Benjamin Cooke, Senior lecturer, RMIT University
Aidan Davison, Associate Professor, University of Tasmania
Jamie Kirkpatrick, Professor of Geography and Environmental Studies, University of Tasmania
Lilian Pearce, Lecturer, Environmental Humanities, Centre for the Study of the Inland, La Trobe University
Australia’s protected areas have grown and grown. But at the same time, ecosystems are falling apart. How can that be?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 28, 2022