Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debunking stereotypes about mobile homes could make them a new face of affordable housing

By Zachary Lamb, Assistant Professor of City & Regional Planning, University of California, Berkeley
Jason Spicer, Assistant Professor of Geography and Planning, University of Toronto
Linda Shi, Assistant Professor of City and Regional Planning, Cornell University
Manufactured housing – the preferred name for what were once called mobile homes – has changed dramatically in recent decades. Three planning experts call for giving it a new look.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


