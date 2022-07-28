Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Half of Australians will experience technology-facilitated abuse in their lifetimes: new research

By Asher Flynn, Associate Professor of Criminology, Monash University
Anastasia Powell, Associate Professor, Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Sophie Hindes, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Technology-facilitated abuse is a form of interpersonal violence using mobile, online and/or digital technologies. It includes four main types of behaviours:

  1. monitoring and controlling, such as keeping track of where the victim/survivor is and who they are with

  2. emotional abuse and threats, such as sending put-downs or threatening to harm the victim/survivor

  3. harassment, such as sending offensive material or maintaining unwanted contact

  4. sexual and image-based abuse, including sexual coercion as well as the taking…The Conversation


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -


More
~ Inspiration, mentor and a truly great man: Tim Flannery farewells scientist James Lovelock, who has returned to Gaia at 103
~ A hawkish Fed signals further rate hikes and sees a slowing economy – but not recession
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Independent senator and former Wallabies captain David Pocock on Pride jersey boycott
~ La Boite Theatre gives us a rollicking, queer and very Australian adaptation of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband
~ A triple meteoric spectacle is set to grace our skies this weekend
~ Artificial light at night can change the behaviour of all animals, not just humans
~ Sri Lanka: The evolution of the Gotagogama protest site and its periphery, in photos
~ Chalmers' economic statement to say inflation and global slowdown will slash Australia's growth
~ Direct-acting antivirals can cure hepatitis C and prisons are now leading efforts to eliminate the virus
~ How do grand juries work? Their major role in criminal justice, and why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter