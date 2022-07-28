Artificial light at night can change the behaviour of all animals, not just humans
By Therésa Jones, Associate Professor in Evolution and Behaviour, The University of Melbourne
Kathryn McNamara, Post-doctoral research associate, The University of Melbourne
While artificially illuminating the night allows humans to make use of the the night, in doing so we catastrophically change the environment for all other species. How can we fix this?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 27, 2022