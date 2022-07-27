Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We must rethink the way we build along the St. Lawrence River

By Shin Koseki, UNESCO Chair Professor in Urban Landscape, Université de Montréal
Share this article
The sustainable and inclusive development of the St. Lawrence River is essential. A prolonged laissez-faire attitude will have harmful consequences on people and the environment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ TikTok really could be a factor in the rise of tics among young women – but its real cause is this medical condition
~ NoViolet Bulawayo’s new novel is an instant Zimbabwean classic
~ Inflation is spiking in Zimbabwe (again). Why high interest rates aren't the answer
~ Food security 'experts' don't have all the answers: community knowledge is key
~ Tour de France: future heatwaves may make it untenable to hold the race in July
~ Can either Russia or Ukraine reasonably claim to be 'winning' the war in Ukraine?
~ To build sustainable cities, involve those who live in them
~ Why a universal job guarantee beats the basic income pipe dream
~ Why the London 2012 Olympics had limited impact on volunteering across the UK
~ London 2012’s legacy boosted Paralympic sport, but disabled people’s lives have worsened
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter