Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Adoption of new constitution marks a setback for human rights

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that after yesterday’s referendum, Tunisia has adopted a new flawed constitution that dismantles or threatens key institutional safeguards for human rights, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “It is deeply worrying that Tunisia has adopted a new constitution that undermines human rights and […] The post Tunisia: Adoption of new constitution marks a setback for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ TikTok really could be a factor in the rise of tics among young women – but its real cause is this medical condition
~ NoViolet Bulawayo’s new novel is an instant Zimbabwean classic
~ Inflation is spiking in Zimbabwe (again). Why high interest rates aren't the answer
~ Food security 'experts' don't have all the answers: community knowledge is key
~ Tour de France: future heatwaves may make it untenable to hold the race in July
~ Can either Russia or Ukraine reasonably claim to be 'winning' the war in Ukraine?
~ To build sustainable cities, involve those who live in them
~ Why a universal job guarantee beats the basic income pipe dream
~ Why the London 2012 Olympics had limited impact on volunteering across the UK
~ We must rethink the way we build along the St. Lawrence River
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter