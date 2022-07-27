Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Amazon just took over a primary healthcare company for a lot of money. Should we be worried?

By Mohiuddin Ahmed, Lecturer of Computing & Security, Edith Cowan University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
This week Amazon announced plans to fork out US$3.9 billion (A$5.6 billion) to acquire US healthcare company One Medical.

One Medical reportedly provides primary care on a membership basis to some 800,000 people across…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


