Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I survived the ’60s Scoop. Here's why the Pope's apology isn't an apology at all

By Lori Campbell, Associate Vice President (Indigenous Engagement), University of Regina
Share this article
Apologizing for people versus the establishment that upheld not only the Indian Residential Schools system but protected – and continues to protect – the people who committed the crimes is horrifying.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the big fuss over Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan?
~ A new book about 12 experiments that changed the world sidelines the role of beautiful theory in physics
~ Nature's deteriorating health is threatening the wellbeing of Australians, the State of the Environment report finds
~ From Charlene the mechanic to Australian TV's first gay marriage: was Neighbours feminist?
~ We are working from home (again). 7 tips to boost wellbeing and productivity
~ Why is Peter Dutton trying to start another political fight over the school curriculum?
~ Saving burned or injured animals draws our sympathy. But some don't survive after release. Here's why
~ Why Russia is on a charm offensive in Africa. The reasons aren't pretty
~ South Africa has been warned that it faces an 'Arab Spring': so what are the chances?
~ Facial injuries hurt Nigerians' pockets too: how to reduce the burden
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter