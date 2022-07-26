Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa has been warned that it faces an 'Arab Spring': so what are the chances?

By Sandy Africa, Associate Professor, Political Sciences, and Deputy Dean Teaching and Learning (Humanities), University of Pretoria
The country is still a very different political space. It’s a noisy democracy with a free media, lots of dissenting voices, and insulting the government doesn’t carry any overt sanction.The Conversation


