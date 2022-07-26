Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the omicron subvariant BA.5 became a master of disguise – and what it means for the current COVID-19 surge

By Suresh V. Kuchipudi, Professor and Chair of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Penn State
The omicron subvariant known as BA.5 was first detected in South Africa in February 2022 and spread rapidly throughout the world. As of the second week of July 2022, BA.5 constituted nearly 80% of COVID-19 variants in the United States.

Soon after researchers in South Africa reported the original…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


