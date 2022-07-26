From Trump to Putin: Why are people attracted to tyrants?
By Agata Mirowska, Assistant Professor, Human Resources Management and Organizational Behavior, Neoma Business School
Raymond B. Chiu, Assistant Professor, Business and Organizational Behaviour, Redeemer University
Rick Hackett, Canada Research Chair, Organizational Behaviour & Human Performance, McMaster University
For our societies to survive, we must take action to figure out the psychology behind an attraction to tyrants — or we will be led in the future by fear-mongering, war-mongering tyrannical liars.
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022